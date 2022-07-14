Measuring the effectiveness of the Philadelphia summer curfew for kids under 18

In the midst of Philadelphia’s gun violence crisis, the city has a new tool aimed at keeping teens and kids safe – an earlier curfew. But, one week into the curfew and some wonder if it can help.

Philadelphia police say in the last week, they’ve picked up more than three dozen teens for curfew violations, but many say it isn’t up to just the police - everyone in the community needs to get involved.

"All young people under 13 should be in a house by 9:30 p.m. 14 to 17-years-old need to be in a house by 10 p.m.," stated Councilmember At-Large Katherine Gilmore Richardson.

Richardson spearheaded the new curfew legislation. "We are seeking to utilize every tool in our toolbox to keep our young people safe."

"I’m a huge fan of the curfew," Executive Director of NOMO Foundation, Rickey Duncan, said.

Duncan says curfews are necessary. "It’s gotta happen. Not only young people should be held accountable, but parents need to be held accountable, too."

In order to be successful, they must be enforced and that starts at home. He says he makes sure his teens are off the front steps and in the house by 9 p.m. "Just making sure I know where they’re at and I can put my hands on them, that gives me a sense of well-being and also gives a sense of security."

Community leaders emphasize the importance of engaging teens and providing resources. A 13-year-old playing basketball at a community game at Ralph Brooks Park, at 20th and Tasker, says he feels safer at home because of the extreme gun violence. The teen’s aunt says for that same reason, she supports the curfew.

"We need stricter rules and not just households, but on the street, implementing the curfew," Tracey Anderson said. "I’m grateful."

Philadelphia City Council says two curfew centers for teens are currently available and two more will be opening next month. They are safe havens for teens in need of resources and fun between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m.