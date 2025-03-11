Meat heist worth $55,000 thwarted in South Philadelphia: police

The Brief Police stopped an attempted meat heist in South Philadelphia early Tuesday morning. Four suspects were caught loading nearly 200 boxes of meat into an SUV. They were able to flee the scene, but left behind the would-be stolen goods.



It appears a group of beef bandits made a big "mis-steak" during an attempted cargo heist in South Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

A truck driver was asleep on the 3300 block of South 7th Street when he felt things start to shake just after 2 a.m.

He called the police after looking in the mirror to find four suspects loading boxes into an SUV parked alongside a pickup truck.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspects fled in the pickup truck.

A pursuit ensued, but police eventually lost sight of the suspected vehicle.

By the numbers:

Although the suspects were able to evade arrest, they left behind their SUV filled with what would be stolen meat.

Police say they found 184 boxes of beef worth $55,000 loaded into the vehicle.

What's next:

Police are still looking to identify the fleeing vehicle with surveillance cameras in the area.

Dig deeper:

Cargo heists have become a frequent occurrence in the south and northeast parts of Philadelphia. However, police say there has been a decline in recent months after some arrests were made.

Frank Vanore with the Philadelphia Police Department says they don't believe one group of people is responsible, or that the thefts are targeted.