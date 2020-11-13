Medford residents call fliers posted near Black Lives Matter sign ‘hurtful’

Medford residents are calling a sign posted on two streets “hurtful” and “unnecessary.”

The morning after Halloween Zach Wilson woke up to find posters reading, “It’s ok to be white” outside his home.

The sign was on a tree that was posted across from Wilson’s Black Lives Matter lawn sign.

According to the anti-defamation league, the saying has been used by the New Jersey-based white supremacist group NJEAHA.

“It’s concerning and I don’t know if it is a person who saw the slogan and decided to use which it concerning you know,” Wilson told FOX 29. “I think that’s the problem, a group that uses an innocuous statement like that is using it so they would not get push back. I think you have to look beyond what those words are to understand the full context.”

It wasn’t the only sign in the neighborhood another posted popped up just a street away. Medford police are currently investigating. It’s being looked into as a potential bias crime.

