Media Little League set to play in opening round of Little League World Series

The pride of Delaware County is getting ready for the first round of the 2023 Little League World Series!

Media Little League is set to face off against some of the world’s best Little League teams in Williamsport, Pennsylvania beginning Wednesday night.

They’ll take on the team from Needville, Texas on ESPN at 7 p.m.

Media is the first Delaware County team to make it to the Little League World Series since the 1980s, and the community has been showing their support already.

Family, friends, and fans who are heading to Williamsport to watch the team play will be leaving from Media Borough Hall early Wednesday afternoon.