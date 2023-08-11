Media Little League heading to the Little League World Series

Folks are celebrating in Delaware County as the Media Little League team is advancing to Williamsport, Pennsylvania to play in the Little League World Series.

The dream of every 12-year-old who has ever held a bat and put on a glove came true Friday as the Media Little League team punched their ticket out to the Little League World Series.

The game went to extra innings. In the bottom of the 7th, their only hit of the game proved to be the winner, with a walk-off run to send the kids to Williamsport.

The team has been the pride of Delaware County ever since winning the state championship a week ago. Watch parties popped up across the county, as residents cheered on the team.

This is the first time a team from Delco has gone to the Little League World Series since the 1980s.