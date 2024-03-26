Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $1.1 billion jackpot

article

Check those tickets - you may have just become a multi-millionaire!

The winning numbers have been drawn for Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot, which totaled $1.1 billion after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn last Friday.

Here are the winning numbers: 11 22 7 29 38 and Mega Ball is 4

No one has won the Mega Million grand prize since December 2023, sending the jackpot soaring over the past several months.

However, the largest Mega Million jackpot ever reached $1.602 billion in August 2023.

A lucky winner in Neptune Beach, Florida, grabbed those epic winnings!