Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $1.1 billion jackpot

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  March 26, 2024 11:20pm EDT
Check those tickets - you may have just become a multi-millionaire!

The winning numbers have been drawn for Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot, which totaled $1.1 billion after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn last Friday. 

Here are the winning numbers: 11 22 7 29 38 and Mega Ball is 4

No one has won the Mega Million grand prize since December 2023, sending the jackpot soaring over the past several months.

However, the largest Mega Million jackpot ever reached $1.602 billion in August 2023. 

A lucky winner in Neptune Beach, Florida, grabbed those epic winnings! 