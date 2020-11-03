Melania Trump casts ballot in Florida on Election Day

article

First Lady Melania Trump cast her 2020 election ballot in-person on Tuesday in Florida.

According to WPTV, she arrived at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach County to vote around 10 a.m.

After she voted, the first lady stopped for photos and reportedly told reporters that she was feeling "great."

Her husband, President Trump, voted during the early voting period, saying that he "voted for a guy named Trump."

On Nov. 2, more than 95 million Americans had already voted in the 2020 presidential race. And while some states have well-developed early balloting systems in place, other states do not allow local authorities to begin the process of counting until after the polls are closed.

The six hotly contested battleground states — Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — are expected to have extremely tight outcomes and many experts agree that they are most likely going to determine the election result. These states account for a whopping 101 of the 270 electoral votes required to win an election.

