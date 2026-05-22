Skeletal remains found near creek in Northeast Philadelphia: police

The Brief Police found adult skeletal remains on the 28XX block of Grant Avenue near a creek on Friday, May 22. The Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the cause of death. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Northeast Detectives.



Police say adult skeletal remains were discovered near a creek on the 28XX block of Grant Avenue at 2:50 p.m. Friday, May 22, and the scene has been secured as the investigation continues.

Police investigation underway after remains found near creek

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene Friday afternoon and confirmed the remains belong to an adult, according to Philadelphia police.

Police say the Northeast Detectives Division is leading the investigation. The remains will be transported for further analysis.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153 or leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

What's next:

The Medical Examiner's Office will work to identify the remains.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the person or the circumstances surrounding the death.