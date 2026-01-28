Methacton High cheer team stranded in Texas by winter storm returns to Philadelphia

The Brief Methacton High School’s cheerleading team was stranded in Texas due to a winter storm. The team spent 18 hours at Dallas Fort Worth Airport before finally returning to Philadelphia on Wednesday. Parents and coaches say the girls stayed positive despite travel delays and missing luggage.



Methacton High School’s cheer team and their coaches returned to Philadelphia International Airport on Wednesday after being stranded in Texas for days because of a winter storm.

Cheer team stranded in Texas after national competition

What we know:

The team traveled to Fort Worth for the NCA Nationals, arriving Thursday, but the competition was cut short due to severe winter weather.

They were supposed to fly home Monday, but ongoing cancellations and delays left them stuck at the airport for 18 hours, according to Coach Deana Ellison.

What they're saying:

"We finally made it home. We were really excited to get on a plane today," said Ellison. "As we left, we knew we were heading into a storm, but not this level of a storm," said Ellison.

Sophomore Sofia Buttaro described the experience, saying, "It was pretty frustrating. There was nothing to do. Everyone was getting really bored, and we just slept on the airport floor."

The team eventually secured hotel rooms, but most of their belongings were already checked.

"We only had our warm-up pants, like our cheer warm-up pants and maybe an outfit we came in. That was it," said Chrisette Brailsford-Kimber. Parents waited outside the high school in the cold to welcome their kids home as the bus pulled in.

Ellison hugged the girls as they got off the bus, saying, "There’s no kids I’d rather do it with and we’re home now."

Parent Christal Young described the ordeal, saying, "It was cancellation and delay and cancellation, finally standby. It’s 11:30 and they’re still there."

Larcene Johnson, whose daughter is a freshman, said, "I’m just like okay. I have strong faith. She’s gonna be okay."

Ellison said the hotel provided toothbrushes and parents sent supplies like bathing suits, underwear and deodorant.

"The hotel gave us toothbrushes and Moms DoorDashed us supplies for bathing suits for the pool and underwear and deodorant and all the things a girl could need," said Ellison.

The coach said no one complained during the entire experience, and it was the first time this group made the NCA Nationals.

The team’s journey home became a memorable adventure, adding to their experience at the national competition.