Michael Garr Jr.: Man found guilty in random stabbing death of Drexel Hill teen in 2023

The Brief Marson Weh was found guilty of first-degree murder and possessing an instrument of crime in the stabbing death of 15-year-old Michael Garr in Drexel Hill on April 21, 2023. Charges of criminal homicide and third-degree murder were dismissed, according to new court documents. Police say the motive for the attack remains unknown as Weh is not cooperating.



Marson Weh was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder and possessing an instrument of crime in the 2023 stabbing death of 15-year-old Michael Garr, according to new court documents. Prosecutors say Garr was stabbed to death in a random attack last April along Bridge Street and Brunswick Avenue in Drexel Hill.

What we know:

Authorities say the attack took place as Garr was walking down the street near his home on the evening of April 21, 2023.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer previously said Garr was "a juvenile who was doing nothing more than any juvenile should be able to do anywhere in America, walking down the street in his own neighborhood. He was stabbed and killed at random," said Stollsteimer.

Investigators said Weh, a resident of Clifton Heights, was serving prison time in Ohio when charges were brought.

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"11 days from the murder of Michael Garr, our undercover officers observed Marson Weh exiting a house on the 100 block of Willowbrook Road, wearing the same clothing the night of the murder of Michael Garr," said Upper Darby Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt.

Weh was arrested, and items taken from the house were submitted for DNA testing. Authorities say this DNA linked Weh to Garr's killing and also to an earlier stabbing and attempted carjacking at Bishop Hill Apartments in Upper Darby.

"That's why we're here today working with the D.A. to bring charges not only for attempted murder of the assault in Bishop Hill, but also the murder of Michael Garr," Bernhardt said.

Michael Garr's stepfather described Marson Weh as "pure evil," but said the verdict was a good day for the family, declining to appear on camera.

Bernhardt said Garr's family felt both relief and frustration. "They were relieved but bittersweet," said Bernhardt. "Frustrated with the process. They want to know why. Weh isn't cooperating. We'll have to piece this together."

Weh was 23 years old at the time he was charged, and Garr was 15 at the time of the attack.

What we don't know:

Police said previously that a motive for the stabbing remains unclear.