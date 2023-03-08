Dallas Cowboys great Michael Irvin spoke Wednesday about allegations made against him just before the Super Bowl.

Irvin was removed from his TV assignments that week after a woman working at a Marriott hotel in Arizona accused him of misconduct.

Irvin passionately denied the allegations to reporters.

"I know I didn't do anything wrong, I know I didn't do anything wrong, and I was trying to do everything right," Irvin said.

READ MORE: Judge sides with Michael Irvin, orders Marriott to turn over evidence in defamation lawsuit

The server at the Renaissance Phoenix Hotel & Spa claimed he harassed her and made inappropriate comments while they were in the lobby.

Irvin denied any wrongdoing and said there are witnesses who support his claim that he briefly shook hands with the woman and then went up to his room to go to bed.

"This just blows my mind that in 2023 we are still dragging and hanging brothers by a tree," Irvin said. "I don't even know what I'm defending."

He filed a $100 million lawsuit against Marriott and the woman, accusing them of defamation.

Irvin's lawyer said he was shown video of the incident, but was not allowed to take a copy to show the public.

"The allegations are nonsense, and we immediately need to get Michael back to work, and we need Renaissance to apologize to him," said Levi McCathern, Irvin's lawyer.

Two witnesses also spoke at the news conference and denied seeing any wrongdoing.

"It was a very jovial conversation and there is no reason to look at it as anything untoward," said Phil Watkins.

Irvin's lawyer says they filed an emergency court order to get a copy of the video on Wednesday morning.

"If I did something wrong, I'll suffer the consequences. But if you did something wrong, you meaning them, then they should suffer the consequences," Irvin said.