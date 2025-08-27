Michelin Guide will reveal Northeast restaurants in Philadelphia this November

The Brief The Michelin Guide Northeast Cities Ceremony is coming to Philadelphia this November. Restaurant selections for this year's Michelin stars will be revealed. Northeast cities include Philadelphia, New York City, Washington D.C. and Boston.



The wait is almost over, restaurants across the Northeast will finally find out if they've been awarded a coveted Michelin star.

What we know:

Philadelphia is set to host the Michelin Restaurant Guide's Northeast Cities Ceremony on November 18 at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts.

Michelin star selections for restaurants in Philadelphia, New York City, Washington D.C. and Boston will be revealed, along with other awards.

"We are excited to honor and celebrate the talented culinary community of the Northeast Cities in the iconic city of Philadelphia, which is a shining example of hospitality," said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide.

The backstory:

Philadelphia, along with Boston, was added to the Northeast Cities edition back in May, putting the city's restaurants in the running to earn a Michelin star for the first time.

As of the 2024 Michelin Guide, New York City has 68 starred restaurants, Washington, D.C. has 26 and Chicago has 24.

Dig deeper:

First published in France in 1900, the Michelin Guide "remains a reliable companion for any traveler seeking a great meal," awarding up to three stars to select restaurants around the world.

How are Michelin restaurants selected?

Michelin's historical methodology is based on five universal criteria: quality products, harmony of flavors, mastery of cooking techniques, voice and personality of the chef as reflected in the cuisine, and consistency between each visit and throughout the menu.

Each restaurant is inspected several times a year, and has the potential to lose a star.

What does each Michelin star mean?

One star - High-quality cooking, worth a stop

Two starts - Excellent cooking, worth a detour

Three stars - Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey