An Ohio school district says students endangered a teacher by intentionally exposing her to bananas despite knowing she is severely allergic to the fruit.

WSYX-TV reports the teacher at the Starling K-8 school in Columbus went into anaphylactic shock and ended up at the hospital after three seventh-graders smeared bananas on her door and threw the fruit at her in class last November. A sign on the door had warned students that the room was supposed to be a "banana-free zone."

The station reports the students were charged with assault in juvenile court and have since served probation.

Columbus City Schools spokesman Scott Wortman says the district hopes it was a "teachable moment" for the students involved and others about "the potentially life-threatening consequences of food allergies."