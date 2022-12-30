Weather Authority: Mild temperatures continue while New Year's Eve rain will dampen festive plans

A mild Friday and a complete turnaround from just before the Christmas freeze of last week, ahead of a rainy New Year's Eve.

Most of Saturday will be dry until late afternoon when rain begins to move in across the Delaware Valley. The steadiest rain will be from 5 through 10 p.m. While temperatures will be mild, anyone heading to a New Year’s Eve party should dress for rain.

Some showers will linger into midnight, as well.

The rain will be gone by early Sunday morning, so the Mummer’s Parade and tailgating for the Eagles at the Linc should be dry.

Temperatures Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s, with breezy conditions and partly cloudy by Sunday afternoon.

Looking ahead, the mild temperatures stretch into the New Year, with next Friday showing the first signs of temps closer to normal.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST:

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 42

SATURDAY: New Year's Eve. High: 55, Low: 47

SUNDAY: New Year's Day. High: 56, Low: 38

MONDAY: Stays mild. High: 57, Low: 43

TUESDAY: Cloudy, mild. High: 62, Low: 57

WEDNESDAY: Shower chance. High: 65, Low: 48

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 53, Low: 38