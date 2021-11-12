Military personnel, families can get unlimited visits to Universal Orlando with this special pass

article

Universal Orlando is welcoming military members and their families with the return of the Military Freedom Pass.

That means unlimited visits now through Dec. 31, 2022.

The two-park 2022 Military Freedom Pass can be purchased for $199.99 per adult, which provides access to both Universal Studios and Universal's Islands of Adventure.

For an additional $35, military personnel and their families can add Universal's Volcano Bay water theme park.

The 2022 Military Freedom Pass is available for purchase now through Dec. 27, 2022.

This ticket cannot be purchased at Universal's front gates.

For more information and where to buy the tickets, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com/military.