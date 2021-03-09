Minor injuries reported following bus crash on Atlantic City Expressway

Officials say five minor injuries have been reported after a bus crashed into a guardrail on the Atlantic City Expressway in Washington Township, New Jersey.

It happened on the eastbound side just west of Exit 44 around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

​ SKYFOX flew over the scene Tuesday night. ​

All lanes are closed at this time. Drivers are being asked to exit onto Route 42 southbound.

No word on what caused the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

