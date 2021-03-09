Minor injuries reported following bus crash on Atlantic City Expressway
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. - Officials say five minor injuries have been reported after a bus crashed into a guardrail on the Atlantic City Expressway in Washington Township, New Jersey.
It happened on the eastbound side just west of Exit 44 around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
SKYFOX flew over the scene Tuesday night.
All lanes are closed at this time. Drivers are being asked to exit onto Route 42 southbound.
No word on what caused the crash. The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
