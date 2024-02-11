Minority youth hit the ski slopes thanks to Philadelphia non-profit

A Philadelphia non-profit is helping attract minority youth to the ski slopes.

"I like just the adrenaline rush," said Ken Neely of the Blazers Ski Club.

A feeling that Neely wants everyone to feel one day, especially those within the black community.

"I have two kids, they happen to be two black kids. For me they never really had other kids that they could ski with," said Neely.

Neely and the club are quickly trying to change that, one kid at a time.

Giving kids the opportunity to do something a little off the beaten trail.

"When I first came I was very scared, I thought I would fall and hurt myself but I didn’t. Now I can do blacks and blues without hurting myself," said a skier, Grace Howard, a Philly skier.

The group caters to all skill levels, from those just starting out to those who are more experienced.

Desmond Campbell has been skiing since he was three years old.

"It wasn’t the easiest thing to do but after awhile I got the hang of it," said Desmond Campbell, a Wyndmoor Resident.

Campbell went to a youth program early on at Jack Frost to learn how to ski.

That was before his mother and father who are also avid skiers knew about the Blazers Ski Club.

"Winter sports they are very white, often as people of color we are not exposed to winter sports, we are not encouraged to try them out. So, being able to come with a group, see people that look like you on the mountains, people to encourage you like, ‘hey let’s try this new thing’, even if I’m a little scared, I know I’m okay with them so, it’s just been very wonderful," said Monica Campbell, Desmond’s Mother.

Which is the main reason why Vail Resorts, which operates ski resorts across the country, including Jack Frost, have a special program that partners with groups like the Blazers in a number of states.

The program provides skis, snowboards, equipment, transportation, food and of course fun.

"I’ve been skiing since I was two years old and it’s something that I care about, passionate about and I love. Being able to grow that, bring more people, more diversity, just new generations into the sport, it just makes me so happy to see," said Tony Santora, the GM ofJack Frost Big Boulder.

It also brings a smile to the face of Neely, especially when the sport he loves, financially clicks for the kids.