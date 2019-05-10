Missing 7-week-old girl found safe, Asheville police say

UPDATE: Shaylie was found safe in Henderson County, Asheville police say. The incident is under investigation at this time.

RELATED: Mother in alleged kidnapping charged with attempted murder

-----

Asheville Police are searching for a seven-week-old baby who was kidnapped.

Shaylie was taken from Biltmore Park on Thursday, May 9, police say. She was last seen wearing a pink onesie with white horizontal stripes.

The two suspects, a white man and woman, are both described as thin. Police say the woman has black hair, the man is a redhead, and both were wearing ski masks.

The suspect vehicle, a silver 2014 Mazda CX5 with the NC tag EMX-5984, was found on a road in Henderson County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department or 911 immediately.