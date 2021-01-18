Missing man charged with murder of hunter in Pine Hill, prosecutors say

article

A search is underway for a missing and endangered man who has now been charged in the murder of a hunter in Pine Hill, according to prosecutors.

Shawn Massey, 38, of Gibbsboro, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in the homicide of Joseph Bottino, 54, of Gloucester Township.

Police were called to the 100 block of Watsontown-New Freedom Rd. around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 after Bottino was found dead with visible traumatic injuries. Bottino was known to hunt in that area and had done so many times before, according to family members.

Prosecutors say a medical examiner determined Bottino died of multiple stab and incise wounds as well as blunt force injuries.

According to investigators, evidence collected at the crime scene led detectives to believe that Massey was the perpetrator. When detectives went to speak to Massey in the days after the murder, his family members reported him missing and said they had not heard from him since Dec. 23.

Following a thorough investigation, Massey was formally charged in the case on Jan. 16.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CCPO Det. Jeremy Jankowski at 856-397-3485 or Pine Hill Police Sgt. John Field at 856-783-1589. Tips can also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

