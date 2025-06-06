2-year-old struck by two cars in Philadelphia after wandering into the street: police

The Brief A 2-year-old boy suffered only scrapes and bruises after police say he was struck by two cars overnight in Philadelphia. Family members told police the boy wandered into the street as they were preparing to put him in the car. Both drivers who struck the child did not stop.



What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of 33rd and Susquehanna streets around 9 p.m. for reports of a hit-and-run.

Police later learned that a 2-year-old boy had wandered into the street as family members were preparing to put him in the car when he was hit by two vehicles.

Chief Inspector Scott Small described the hit-and-run vehicles as a blue SUV and a white pickup, both last seen heading south on 33rd Street in Strawberry Mansion.

Officers rushed the child to Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia where he was treated for scrapes and bruises, and underwent a CT scan.

What we don't know:

Police are searching for the drivers of a blue SUV and a white pickup.