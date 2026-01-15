Missing Philly teen may have been lured to San Diego by man he met on Roblox

The Brief Police are searching for 18-year-old Jahmez Cartwright after he missed school on Monday and never returned home. Cartwright's phone pinged in San Diego a day later, according to police. The Black and Missing Foundation said Cartwright may have been lured to the West Coast by someone he met on Roblox.



Police are searching for a missing Philadelphia teen who may have been lured to San Diego by a man he met while playing Roblox.

What we know:

Jahmez Cartwright, 18, was reported missing in Southwest Philadelphia on Monday after he missed school and never returned home.

A day later, it's believed that Cartwright's phone pinged over 2,500 miles away in San Diego, California.

The Black and Missing Foundation said Cartwright may have been lured to the West Coast by an older man who he met while playing Roblox.

What you can do:

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Jahmez Cartwright's whereabouts to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

Jahmez is described as 5-foot-7, 120 pounds with black curly hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black coat and dark blue jeans.