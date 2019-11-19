Missing Willingboro sixth-grader last seen leaving school

article

Willingboro school officials say they are searching for a sixth-grader who did not arrive home after school Tuesday.

Ka'Nyah Knight left the Levitt Intermediate School at dismissal time and has not been seen since. No other details have been released.

If you have any information related to her whereabouts, please call the Willingboro Police Department at 609-877-3000.

