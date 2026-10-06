8 hospitalized in 3-car crash involving school bus in Wilmington

The Brief Six people aboard a school bus and two drivers were taken to the hospital after a three car crash Tuesday morning in Wilmington. Police say an SUV struck the bus, then hit a transport vehicle. No arrests or charges have been announced.



Six people aboard a school bus were hospitalized after being involved in a three-car crash Tuesday morning in Wilmington.

What we know:

Officers from the Wilmington Police Department responded to a three-car crash at the intersection of West 10th and North Lincoln streets around 9 a.m.

Investigators say an SUV struck an occupied school bus and a second "transport vehicle." Six people aboard the school bus and two drivers were taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to police.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the ages of the victims.