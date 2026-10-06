8 hospitalized in 3-car crash involving school bus in Wilmington
PHILADELPHIA - Six people aboard a school bus were hospitalized after being involved in a three-car crash Tuesday morning in Wilmington.
What we know:
Officers from the Wilmington Police Department responded to a three-car crash at the intersection of West 10th and North Lincoln streets around 9 a.m.
Investigators say an SUV struck an occupied school bus and a second "transport vehicle." Six people aboard the school bus and two drivers were taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to police.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the ages of the victims.
The Source: Information provided by SkyFOX visuals.