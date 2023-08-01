MLB Trade Deadline: Phillies add RHP Michael Lorenzen in trade with Detroit Tigers

article

The Phillies acquired right-handed starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for a low-level prospect, according to reports.

Lorenzen, 31, has started 18 games for the Tigers and holds a 3.58 ERA in 105.2 innings pitched with 83 strikeouts and 27 walks.

Lorenzen, who spent seven seasons in Cincinnati before a stop with the Angels, primarily relies on a fastball, slider, change-up mix.

High-A second baseman Hao-Yu Lee is heading to Detroit in the trade. Lee ranks as the fifth-best prospect in the Phillies system, according to MLB.com.