MLK Day of Service: Mayor Cherelle Parker, hundreds more gather to celebrate at Girard College

Hundreds of folks gathered at Girard College Monday for the 29th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

"What you see here today is people of all ages, all backgrounds coming together to serve the community," said Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey (D).

Those who attended the event honored the life and legacy of the late Dr. King Jr. through service to others.

FOX 29’s Shaynah Ferreira spoke with the Founder of the Greater Philadelphia MLK Day of Service, Todd Bernstein.

"Tens of thousands of people throughout the region celebrating Dr. King’s life and legacy of social and racial justice," he said. "Today is not just a birthday celebration, it’s an opportunity to celebrate that legacy of civil rights and social Justice and to make it our mission too, not just one day but every day."

That charge for service is alive and well as hundreds turned out from the Greater Philadelphia area to assist projects like handing out voter information packets to neighborhoods in the city with historically low voter turn out and hygiene kits for those in need.

"We understand by your presence here today that service is ongoing it doesn’t it just happen on one day or an hour, it is a constant moment in the city of Philadelphia and across this great commonwealth and this country," said Gov. Josh Shapiro (D).

Dignitaries like Governor Josh Shapiro and newly elected Mayor Cherelle Parker took to the stage and Mayor Parker reflected on the dream of Dr. King.

"No matter our role, no matter our place or station in life he encourages us to use every gift and talent that we have to uplift the lives of those around us," said the new Philly mayor.

Now in its 29th year the program has grown to become the largest service event in the country and not to mention, a Philadelphia tradition.

"We started in 96 with 1000 volunteers. 2.5 million volunteers later we have created something that is a national movement."

A movement that only grows with more people young and old, rolling up their sleeves in service. It's something people like Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel says should not be taken lightly.

"Much of our work is service," said Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Kevin Bethel. "So now not only do I get to live in this legacy as an African American in this position because of what he did, how do I give back in the way he gave back. I’m in a position to do that.