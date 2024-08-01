Mom of 9/11 victim reacts after defendants reach plea deal: 'A slow painful death would’ve been fine'

There are mixed emotions after three of the 9/11 defendants at Guantánamo Bay reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, including the alleged mastermind behind the attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed on September 11, 2001, including Joshua Reiss.

His mother Judi describes him as smart and as the "cute kid with the million dollar smile" who made friends wherever he went.

Joshua had landed his dream job at Cantor Fitzgerald shortly after graduating from the University of South Carolina. He was working on the 105th floor of One World Trade Center when the unthinkable tragedy unfolded.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Images of Joshua Reiss provided by family

"He was on top of the world. He was so happy. We spoke with him the night before," said Judi.

There has been an outcry of mixed emotions from families and first responders.

Judi said now 23 years later, her son deserves justice and her family needs closure.

"Emotionally, a slow painful death would’ve been fine for me, I’ll be honest, but rationally I don’t want to make martyrs of these people," said Judi.

While it may not be likely, Judi also has strong feelings to keep the accused men at Guantánamo Bay to serve out their life sentences.

"I don’t want them to be in a mixed population because they didn’t get there if they weren’t charismatic in some way and there are people that will be attracted to that that will get out," said Judi.