Mom, astrology influencer, accused of murder-suicide, leaves kids on California freeway in eclipse fear

The death of an infant and the injury of a young girl, both found on the 405 freeway earlier this week was tied to a murder-suicide investigation involving the children's mother, Danielle Johnson.

The horrific event that spanned three neighborhoods in LA County resulted in the death of three people, including Johnson's partner, her 8-month-old child and herself.

In the days leading up to the murders, Johnson took to social media, where she posted a slew of misinformation, antisemitic and conspiratorial rhetoric. Under the handle X handle @Ayoka, Johnson, identified as a mystic and astrologer, retweeted posts about unproven theories regarding the origins of COVID-19, a video about Jews promoting pedophilia in the entertainment industry and apocalyptic speech concerning the recent solar eclipse, to her over 100,000 social media followers.

Among her troubling messages, she warned her followers about the upcoming eclipse, telling them to "choose a side" and predicting something significant would occur. Investigators are examining her social media posts to understand what led to her violent actions.

On Monday morning, just hours before the recent total solar eclipse, Johnson fatally stabbed her boyfriend, 29-year-old Jaelen Allen Chaney, inside their Woodland Hills apartment. She then took her two daughters and forcibly pushed them out of her moving car on the 405 Freeway in Westchester. Tragically, her eight-month-old daughter, fathered by Chaney, died from the impact, while her nine-year-old daughter sustained serious injuries.

"As the 9-year-old fell into the middle of the freeway, she injured herself and dropped the infant," said LAPD Lt. Guy Golan. "And then, in a race to get out of the freeway and not get hit by traffic, the 9-year-old managed to get to the shoulder successfully, but the infant was struck by traffic. And so the infant succumbed to her injuries in the middle of the freeway there."

Following these events, Johnson ended her life by deliberately crashing her vehicle at high speed into a tree in Redondo Beach.

Concerns have also been raised about Johnson's mental state, with acquaintances describing her recent behavior as deeply disturbed rather than attention-seeking. Additionally, Johnson was known as a recording artist and operated an Etsy store under the handle "a rich girl magic," where she offered audio recordings for healing and astrological readings.

Inside Johnson's apartment, investigators found numerous tarot card decks, candles, religious figurines, feathers, and altars, further highlighting her deep involvement in mysticism and spiritual practices.

Currently, Johnson's surviving daughter, aged nine, is under the care of the Department of Children and Family Services. Her father, residing out of state, may potentially take custody, although specifics remain unclear.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

