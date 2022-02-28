Mom pulls daughter out of New Jersey school after racist graffiti found in bathroom

A New Jersey mother pulled her daughter out of school after she said her child was the target of racially-charged vandalism in two school bathrooms.

The disturbing graffiti was allegedly found scrawled in the bathrooms twice in one week at Pond Road Middle School in Robbinsville, according to the student's mother Rajeeah Jones.

Jones said she met with school leadership and the resource officer who allowed her to see the disturbing vandalism that she said included racial epithets.

Police filed two different incident reports and the district has upped its search to find the perpetrator.

Jones took to Facebook last week to share the disturbing news and it quickly spread across the Robbinsville community.

"It’s not right, parents must have taught them to be that racist, kids don’t learn that on their own," one local said.

The district said they will wait for police complete their investigation to make any further comment.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter