University of Delaware police investigating alleged sexual assault in Uber vehicle

The University of Delaware said it's investigating a reported sexual assault that allegedly happened on campus in an Uber driver's vehicle.

The University of Delaware Police Department said that the incident happened Sunday morning in the parking lot of Redding Residence Hall.

"When using any rideshare agency, always check the vehicle to make sure it’s the correct one, have the driver tell you their name and make sure someone always knows where you are," the department said in a message to students.

No information was provided on the victim or a possible suspect.

The department suggests rideshare users wait in a safe location, follow along with GPS, share their ride with others, and never pay with cash.

