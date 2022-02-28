Up to $20K reward offered for info in deadly January hit-and-run in North Philadelphia, officials announce

article

Police in Philadelphia are offering a $20,000 reward for information in the fatal hit-and-run in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened Friday, Jan. 21 at approximately 11:30 p.m. at Broad and Allegheny Streets.

Police say 50-year-old Desiree Jainlet was crossing Broad Street when she was struck by a 2006 Chevy Impala being driven by a man. Jainlet was rushed to a local area hospital where she died.

According to police, the driver of the car exited the vehicle after the crash and fled on foot headed westbound on Allegheny Avenue.

The cash reward of up to $20,000 is available for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the driver responsible for the death of Desiree Jainlet, police added.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter