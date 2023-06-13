Curious canine finds out tires do not make good collars

article

We all know what curiosity did to the cat. The Monroe County Emergency Services team just learned what it does to dogs.

Cash, a curious little canine found himself in quite the pickle Tuesday when he somehow stuck his snout through a tire – and realized his noggin was too big to slide back out.

His owner carried Cash and his new collar down to the High Falls Station 2 where firefighters worked for hours to help him.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Cash the dog found himself in quite the predicament last night. (Credit: Monroe County Emergency Services)

The rim was cut and Cash was freed.

He appeared to be unharmed, likely just happy to see him own tail again.