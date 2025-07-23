Montco family receives major home improvement gift

The Brief A Montgomery County family facing significant medical issues with each of their three children was gifted a major home improvement project. The company involved in the home improvement project focuses on giving back to the community.



A Montgomery County family is receiving significant assistance with their home, thanks to a home improvement company dedicated to giving back to the community. Home Genius Exteriors gifted the Rivera family of Glenside a $30,000 project completely free of charge.

What we know:

The Rivera family faces unique challenges, as all three of their young children are battling a rare genetic disease known as PFIC, which affects the flow of bile from the liver. Despite these difficulties, the family has maintained a positive outlook since beginning their medical journey in 2022.

What they're saying:

Home Genius Exteriors discovered the Rivera family's struggles and decided to help. "We found the family on Thursday, found out they had some struggles," said a representative from the company.

Their philanthropy efforts focus on finding communities in need of assistance. The company surprised the Riveras with a free roof and gutters, leaving the family in disbelief.

"We were just... he was crying, I was shocked. We were like, is this true?! Where's the fine print? And there was none," shared mom Angela Rivera.

The backstory:

The Rivera family's oldest child is on the liver transplant list, and while the children may appear to be normal kids running around, there are significant health issues they face. The family has struggled to maintain positivity throughout their medical journey, but the unexpected gift from Home Genius Exteriors has been a blessing. "Thank you is just not enough," expressed the family.

Why you should care:

This story highlights the impact of community-focused initiatives and the importance of supporting families facing medical challenges. It serves as a reminder of the good that can come from businesses and individuals who genuinely care about making a difference in the lives of others.