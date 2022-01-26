Montgomery County announces first flu deaths of season

article

Health officials in Montgomery announced Wednesday its first flu deaths related to the co-infection of both COVID-19 and influenza (flu).

According to the officials, both residents, ages 77 and 89 respectively, were symptomatic and hospitalized before their passing.

"Flu activity was low last year, so co-infections were relatively rare. We are still in the first half of flu season now, and there is still time to benefit from flu vaccination this season," said Christina Miller, Administrator for the Montgomery County Office of Public Health. "To be fully protected, we encourage everyone to get vaccinated for both COVID-19 and the flu."

Health officials are reminding the public that COVID-19 and flu can occur in the old months of th eyer as the seasonal flu period begins.

They added that COVID-19 co-infectionswith other respiratory pathogens including flu may complicate the diagnosis, treatment, and prognosis of COVID-19.

Chances of death may increase when co-infections are involved.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter