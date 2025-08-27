Montgomery County business owner in need of second kidney transplant

The Brief A Montgomery County business owner is in need of a second kidney transplant. With 100,000 Americans on the National Transplant Waiting List, he and his family are seeking the community's help to find a match.



After spending 30 years in the mortgage business, Chris Holloway never thought he’d end up selling candles.

However, his career shift to a franchise owner came after the diagnosis of a rare kidney disease called FSGS.

What they're saying:

Holloway underwent a kidney transplant in 2016.

"It was the gift of life in that moment. The day I woke up in the hospital after the transplant I felt amazing," Holloway said.

His new kidney was donated from a deceased 19-year-old man.

Thanks to him, Holloway had a new lease on life. But it all changed again last year.

"Everything was going well. I did routine check-ups. The beginning, it started monthly, then it went to quarterly. And everything was going well until May of 2024," said Holloway.

That’s when Holloway learned his transplanted kidney was failing.

The Abington native now needs a second transplant. But his time it’s more critical.

He started kidney dialysis back in April. He is hooked up to the machines for 12 hours a day. In the meantime, he’s trying to find a direct donor kidney match.

"Really it’s just wait. Just be compliant about the instructions you get from your doctor. And you wait. And it’s a tough wait," said Holloway.

"Just if there is anybody out there that is just willing to give a second chance, please because his life not only depends on it but our lives depend on it" said his wife Tia Holloway.

Holloway enlisted his colleagues at Cork and Candles.

In fact, the co-founder of the franchise, David Straub, offered to donate a kidney but after blood tests he turned out not to be compatible.

According to OrganDonor.gov there are more than 100,000 people on the national transplant waiting list. More than 90 percent of them are waiting for a kidney.

Straub is now helping Holloway get the word out, so others can get tested through the National Kidney Registry.

"It’s one thing to put in on your license. You have to die to be a donor for you to be a donor if it’s on your license. This is an opportunity while you are still living see the gift of life give life" said Straub.

Holloway says his inspiration is his father who is also on kidney dialysis and with two sons, including one serving in the Army at West Point, Holloway says he still has a lot to live for.

"I can’t be a hypocrite pushing everyone else to fight when I’m not going to fight. So it’s in me to just hang on" said Holloway.

What you can do:

To see if you are a match click here for Chris’ story from the National Kidney Registry.

To learn more or begin the donor screening process, visit https://nkr.donorscreen.org/register/microsite?id=11629&donationType=0