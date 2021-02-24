Montgomery County continues COVID-19 vaccine rollout

It was "second dose" Wednesday at the vaccination site at Montgomery Community College.

"I’m in a classroom with kids makes me just feel better because kids are kids," teacher Linda Greenwade said.

Vaccinating at two sites, the sprawling county of 830,000 reports it has given over 110,000 residents at least one shot in the arm. But at that rate, the head of its board of commissioners says "herd immunity" is months off.

Word of the likely approval of the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine is welcome news.

"Not only is it a single dose, its storage requirements are much simpler it can be stored in a normal refrigerator for some period of time," Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Commissioners, said.

Arkoosh says she doesn’t know how much or even "if" the County will get some of the J & J shots, but she wants them.

The Democrat was unwilling to critique what some have called Pennsylvania's sluggish rollout of vaccine, an effort even the governor says needs to improve.

"We need to do a better job. We’re doing an okay job but we need to do a better job," Governor Tom Wolf said.

Relying on a web of county governments, hospitals and private providers, Pennsylvania has lagged behind other states.

Back at the college, this parent of a child with a heart defect was happy for his shot.

"I’ve been working this whole time. My job had a couple of COVID scares through this whole process. Lucky I dodged the bullet," James Dever said.

