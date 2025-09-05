85,000 people experiencing food insecurity in Montco, what the County is doing to help

article

The Brief 85,000 people in Montgomery County are experiencing food insecurity. County leaders are supporting "food system infrastructure grants" to help build a stronger food system for residents. The county's commissioners emphasized the need to make programs more efficient to support all those in need.



It's a question no one should have to ask, but for thousands of people every morning, it is a reality: "Where will my next meal come from?"

While many take the privilege of a full fridge of food for granted, Montgomery County is highlighting the widespread challenge of food insecurity, revealing that tens of thousands of people still wake up to this uncertainty every day.

What we know:

Montco's county leaders are addressing the issue of food insecurity, highlighting that thousands of residents are struggling to access food. The commissioners have spoken about the county's efforts to support food pantries and other programs, emphasizing the need to create a more resilient food system.

Neil Makhija, Montgomery County's Chair of the Board of Commissioners, stated that 85,000 people in the county are currently experiencing food insecurity. He expressed concern that for those who depend on SNAP, some new regulations can be a burden that "literally take away food from the mouths of people."

Commissioner Jamila Winder added that the county is working to build a "strong food system," which includes supporting many local food pantries.

Commissioner Thomas DiBello also spoke on the issue, saying that as commissioners, they want to "support those in need." He added that they need to make these programs "efficient" and "strong" to address the needs of everyone. The commissioners noted that Montgomery County began its Food System Infrastructure Grants program last spring to address these issues.