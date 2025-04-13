Montgomery County hosts first-ever Blind Hockey Youth Jamboree

Montgomery County hosted the first-ever Blind Hockey Youth Jamboree this weekend.

Players from all over the country and Canada came to our area to show the world they can do anything they set their minds to.

What they're saying:

At the Hatfield Ice Arena this weekend, thiings were a little different: a smaller rink, a bigger puck, and players with a whole lot of heart.

Eleven-year-old Owen Gutenplan came from Colorado to do something he’s dreamed about—skate with other kids just like him.

"When he plays, his confidence just comes out. The way he moves on the ice, you would never think any differently of the struggles that he’s had," said Lauren Gutenplan from Colorado.

Back home, Owen usually only gets to skate with adults, but at the Blind Youth Hockey Jamboree, it’s all about competing with kids of all ages who share the same game plan in life.

"Find a way to do what other people can do in your own way," Owen said.

These players have found their own way, all right, by getting on the ice without even being able to see it.

"If they can do that thing that is so hard and so scary, I can do hard things. Anybody can do a hard thing, but it’s about having support, trust, and a willingness to try and to learn," said Becks Beyer, a coach.

Building that confidence helps them in all aspects of their life.

"And how good are you? I am very good. I am called Dougie the Dominator!" said Dougie Dillon from Maple Shade.

Dougie certainly dominated and stopped a lot of goals, but every player on the ice walked away a winner.

What's next:

Organizers of the Jamboree hope to make this an annual event with even more players from all over North America who inspire all of us.