Montgomery County man accused of trying to meet 13-year-old for sex: police

Published  September 12, 2025 2:02pm EDT
The Brief

    • Eric Karch, 53, is accused of trying to meet up with who he believed was a 13-year-old girl for sex.
    • Karch allegedly took a SEPTA bus from Jenkintown to Bensalem to meet the girl and was arrested.
    • He is being held on $10M bail.

BENSALEM, Pa. - A 53-year-old Jenkintown man is being held on $10M for allegedly trying to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex, prosecutors announced Friday.

What we know:

Eric Karch was arrested on Thursday after investigators say he took a SEPTA bus from Jenkintown to Besalem to meet who he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

Police say Karch began chatting online with the middle school-aged teen just days before his arrest and "quickly took the conversation in a sexual direction."

Karch, according to investigators, requested nude photographs of the teen and sent explicit images of himself.

Police say Karch wished to meet the teen for sex, and took a SEPTA bus to Bensalem where he was arrested by officers from the Bensalem Police Department.

He was charged with several crimes, including attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, and more.

What's next:

Karch is being held at Bucks County Correctional Facility on $10M bail.

