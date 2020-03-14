Montgomery County officials work to update residents on coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus is on the rise in Montgomery County. Officials announced three new presumptive positive cases Saturday afternoon.

“80 percent of people who get this disease are going to be just fine. They are going to have very mild symptoms,” Dr. Valerie Arkoosh.

Montgomery County officials have taken extremely precautionary measures and just want help taking care of the most vulnerable populations.

Montgomery County officials update residents on coronavirus outbreak.

“We have 350 homebound seniors who depend on Meals on Wheels for their needs and they need volunteers to help deliver those meals,” Kenneth Lawrence, Vice Chair of Montgomery County stated.

Even in everyday interactions, the county wants residents to ask if anyone has come in contact with someone sick. They include play dates for children in that line of questioning.

“No child should walk into another child’s house without having their temperature taken and, if that child has a fever greater than 100.4, then the play date is off. You really want to keep the numbers low. Two kids or three kids,” Dr. Arkoosh added.

That means they want children’s toys clean and play should be moved outdoors. But, even those cleaning supplies can be hard to come by, along with other items.

“Sold out of bread, milk, toilet paper. Seems to be what everyone is after, these days,” Chris Harrison said.

Most people are stocking up, in the wake of entire communities stocking up.

“Just taking our precautions. Keeping hands clean, keeping our distance from people,” Shane Wilson remarked.

That is exactly what Montgomery County wants.

“We are going to get through this. There will be an end. This is not going to be our forever normal, but we do need to take those steps now,”Dr. Arkoosh said.

___

