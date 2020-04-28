Montgomery County sees increase in domestic violence incidents as stay-at-home orders remain in effect

Montgomery County officials are seeing an increase in domestic violence incidents as stay-at-home orders remain in effect.

"The stay-at-home order is not necessarily safe for everybody. We have rising domestic violence calls," Montgomery County DA Kevin Steele told FOX 29.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

DA Steele is alarmed by recent domestic violence stats from Montgomery County detectives showing an 8 to 9 percent hike in cases, which is about 40 incidents per day around Montco.

"We've seen this go very tragically. We've had two domestic violence homicides here in Montgomery County that shouldn't happen because people need to reach out for help," Steele said.

"The courts here at the courthouse are having protection from abuse hearings and issuing orders, 94 orders having been issued by the court so far," Steele explained.

Court records show 94 protection from abuse orders since we're staying at home is actually a lower number than normal.

Advertisement

"A lot of victims are afraid to leave because of not being financially able to support themselves and now that's an even bigger concern for people without jobs," Laurel House, Director of Community Outreach, Stacy Dougherty said.

People don’t realize that the courts are open for emergencies. Dougherty's domestic violence crisis response team is busy operating a little differently under COVID-19 orders.

"We're not at the courthouse but we're still meeting people in parking lots at a safe distance and still answering hotlines," she added. "We're still here offering support, just a little bit different then we normally would.”

Below you can find domestic violence resources in Montgomery County:

Laurel House

P.O. Box 764

Norristown PA 19404

Phone: 610-277-1860

Hotline: 1-800-642-3150



Montgomery County Victim Services

Montgomery County Courthouse, P.O. Box 311 Norristown PA 19404-0311 Phone: 610-278-3144

Women's Center of Montgomery County

8080 Old York Road Elkins Park PA 19027 Phone: 215-635-7344 Hotline: 1-800-773-2424

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP