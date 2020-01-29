Montgomery County students show off skills at competition

At the North Montco Technical Career, over 300 students from nine different schools are bringing their “A” game to the Skills USA District 2 Competition.

FOX 29 Photojournalist Bill Rohrer has the story.

“To win a competition like this would be awesome," said contestant number of Emergency Services. “It would be a resume builder. It would be great to have an accomplishment.”

Each student competitor is numbered. Logos and names are covered up.

“It is nice to know that as a competitor that where you are from is not a difference being judged on your skill. It just matters how good you do at your skill," said contestant number 3 of Criminal Justice.

The two-day completion includes everything from cosmetology to auto mechanics. A winning performance has a big impact not just for the students but for their school.

“The atmosphere changes, the classroom changes, the teacher’s validity is satisfied. They can say, yes I am doing a good job; my students are doing a good job," said Administrative Director at North Montco Technical Career Center Gina Pardovich.

Each competitor will leave confident that they gave it their all and the foundation to build a bright future.

