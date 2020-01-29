Expand / Collapse search

Montgomery County students show off skills at competition

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. - At the North Montco Technical Career, over 300 students from nine different schools are bringing their “A” game to the Skills USA District 2 Competition.

FOX 29 Photojournalist Bill Rohrer has the story. 

“To win a competition like this would be awesome," said contestant number of Emergency Services. “It would be a resume builder. It would be great to have an accomplishment.”

Each student competitor is numbered. Logos and names are covered up.

“It is nice to know that as a competitor that where you are from is not a difference being judged on your skill.  It just matters how good you do at your skill," said contestant number 3 of Criminal Justice.

The two-day completion includes everything from cosmetology to auto mechanics. A winning performance has a big impact not just for the students but for their school.

“The atmosphere changes, the classroom changes, the teacher’s validity is satisfied. They can say, yes I am doing a good job; my students are doing a good job," said Administrative Director at North Montco Technical Career Center Gina Pardovich. 

Each competitor will leave confident that they gave it their all and the foundation to build a bright future. 

