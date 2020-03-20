Montgomery County Wawa temporarily closed due to suspected case of COVID-19

article

The Schwenksville Wawa is temporarily closed out of an abundance of caution due to a suspected case of COVID-19 at the store.

According to a spokesperson, the store is being professionally deep cleaned and disinfected. Wawa is working closely with the Montgomery County Department of Health.

The case is not confirmed.

To date, Montgomery County has 68 cases of COVID-19.

