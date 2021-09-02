Thousands without power in wake of destructive storms from Ida

Thousands are left without power after a massive and powerful storm system that once made up Hurricane Ida barrelled over the Delaware Valley on Wednesday leaving behind a wake of devastation.

Energy company PECO, which serves Philadelphia and most of its neighboring counties, reported nearly 50,000 outages on Thursday morning. According to the company's outage map, customers in Montgomery County and areas north of Philadelphia were the hardest hit by the most affected.

PPL, an energy provider that mainly serves the Lehigh Valley, reported over 6,000 outages on Thursday morning. The outages also stretched down into Lancaster County and areas near Pennsylvania's capitol.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, PSE&G grappled with more than 2,000 outages following the wrath of powerful storms that caused flooding and spawned tornadoes.

LOCAL STORM DAMAGE HEADLINES

The large system of damaging weather first pushed into the Delaware Valley on Wednesday afternoon, with drenching downpours that caused streets to flood and rivers and creeks to overflow. By the time the downpours ended, some areas saw 9 inches of rainfall.

Flooding was just one cause of devastation in the Delaware Valley as "large and extremely dangerous" tornadoes ripped through parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Perhaps the most destructive twister tore through a neighborhood in Mullica Hill, Gloucester County leaving several homes completely destroyed.

While the storms have moved out of the area, forecasters warn that the flooding waters might not begin to recceed until the weekend.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter