Montgomery County woman provides balloon delivery service for quarantine parties

A Montgomery County woman is making special deliveries to help bright people's spirits who have birthdays during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Quarantine birthday special delivery. Hey Rem something came for you," said Tracey Harper. It’s a birthday 7-year-old Remy won't forget. Not only because of the coronavirus quarantine but because of this surprise that showed up at her door this morning.

"Remy are you so excited," said Liv to her younger sister.

Harper says she scoured social media for ideas for her daughter's birthday.

"I started seeing the pop-ups on Facebook for like the honk signs, or the lawn decorations stuff like that and balloons. I said alright well that's fun," said Harper.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

The balloon display was made and delivered by Rose Williams. She had several deliveries this morning including this one for a six-year old.

Advertisement

Williams is the owner of "Memories Created for You". It’s a full service party experience that usually includes planning, balloon décor and a photo booth for events.

Until the coronavirus.

"All my events were cancelled," she said. But Williams realized is that occasions like birthdays and anniversaries still come.

"For me it's not even about the money. It's about bringing joy into people's lives at this time," she said. That's when the balloon part of her business literally blew up.

"Balloons make people happy and that's the one thing that's given me joy throughout this whole pandemic because everyone is so happy when I deliver these balloons."

She showed us the garage and dining room of her home where she prepares three to eight orders a day wearing a mask and gloves for safety.

"This is just a small sample of how I arrange the balloons to make it look a little more festive as well," said Williams. Remy was still excited about her birthday and balloons tonight.

"It was great," she said.

If you wish to have a balloon delivery, please contact Rose Williams-Memories Created for You at Safe Balloon Deliveries, 215-275-5381.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP