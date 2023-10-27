Montgomery County’s oldest resident celebrates her 109th birthday

There are over 100 reasons to celebrate life in Ardmore Friday as Montgomery County’s oldest lifelong resident turned 109 years old.

FOX 29’s Shaynah Ferriera met with Mrs. Caroline Mary Merrill of Ardmore who celebrated her 109th birthday surrounded by friends and family.

Though Mrs. Merrill, born in 1914, has lived through many decades, she remains enthusiastic about life.

"I never dreamed of it, but thank God I’m here," said Merrill.

Mrs. Merrill’s family was one of the first Black families to move and purchase a home in Ardmore in the late 1880s. The birthday girl graduated from Lower Merion High School in 1934 before becoming a wife and mother. She went on to become a private duty nurse and a loving daycare mother, touching the hearts of generations of kids in Montgomery County.

Now, that she is a centenarian, she finds ways to stay active and enjoy life.

"The doctors say I’m in good health," she said.

From her trip to Brussels and Barcelona at 101, to her devotion to exercising, Mrs. Merrill keeps on going. "I’ve had a good life," said Merrill.

Her daughter Carol Merrill-Bright expressed just how much she admires her mom.

"It’s been a blessing because I have learned basically to enjoy life, to smile, to appreciate the little things like being outside and fresh air since my mother likes to get out every day," said Merrill-Bright.

So what’s the secret to reaching the age of 109?

"Everybody asks me that. The Lord just keeps me going. That’s all I can say. Love life," said the fashionable woman wearing a sparkly birthday sash.

With love as the answer, Mrs. Merrill encourages the younger generation to live with kindness.

"Love one another. Love one another. Be kind to people. Even to animals, be kind."

Mrs. Merrill also shares a birthday with the city of Philadelphia which turned 341 on Friday.

Happy Birthday to Ardmore’s lifelong gem, Mrs. Caroline Mary Merrill!