Montgomery Man charged with more than 150 counts of child pornography

A Montgomery County man is expected in court this morning for a preliminary hearing. Brian Groo has been charged with 167 felonies.

All counts are related to possessing and distributing child pornography.

Police say the investigation began with a tip in September that a video of a sex act between a child and an adult was uploaded online.

A search warrant was executed and a cell phone with over 500 images depicting children, under the age of 18, engaging in sexual acts or poses. A search of Groo's Dropbox account found 37 images and 32 videos also depicting child pornography.

He has been ordered to have no unsupervised contact with minors and no internet or social media usage.

Groo is being held on $100,000 cash bail.