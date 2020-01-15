Moorestown 2nd grade class creates care kits for homeless

Students in a second grade class in Moorestown, New Jersey, are making care kits to hand out to the homeless in Philadelphia.

The idea came to second grader Myles Leusner after a recent trip to Philadelphia. Myles started asking his parents questions. And now, his Our Lady of Good Counsel classroom is abuzz with young, kind souls like Alyssa joining the 'Myles Movement.'

"I’m happy because I’m helping other people," she said.

Before Christmas, Myles hand-delivered a few kits to people in Center City. He has 40 more care kits ready to be passed out.

Generous beyond his years. It's a simple idea that keeps getting bigger. Myles has partnered with Project Home. The Burlington County boy plans to drop the care kits to volunteers next week ahead of the organization’s annual point in time count which tracks and assists the homeless population citywide.

Our Lady of Good Counsel classroom second grade class.

"It's about an individual impact but also creating the momentum and hopefully inspiring others to do the same," his mom, Laura, said.

