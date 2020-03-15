Moorestown Twp. Public Schools announce 1 presumptive positive case of COVID-19

article

Officials with the Moorestown Township Public Schools announce one presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in the Burlington County community.

Moorestown Township Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Scott McCartney made the announcement Sunday night.

School officials are working toward students learning in an online platform for the foreseeable future. Officials say they are working on children in grades 3 – 5 to bring devices home for learning.

In order for parents to access books or other personal items, the school district is working on a plan for designated access to materials.

Beginning Tuesday, March 17, staff will be accessible remotely from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. to help students and parents. Anyone with specific questions can email those questions at COVIDquestions@mtps.com.

