Moorestown Twp. Public Schools announce 1 presumptive positive case of COVID-19
MOORESTOWN, N.J. - Officials with the Moorestown Township Public Schools announce one presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in the Burlington County community.
Moorestown Township Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Scott McCartney made the announcement Sunday night.
FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS
School officials are working toward students learning in an online platform for the foreseeable future. Officials say they are working on children in grades 3 – 5 to bring devices home for learning.
In order for parents to access books or other personal items, the school district is working on a plan for designated access to materials.
RELATED COVERAGE:
How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far
Advertisement
New Jersey coronavirus cases swell to 98; 2 deaths reported; all schools to close
Murphy waives fees for COVID-19 testing for some NJ residents
WHO: Type of cough may differentiate coronavirus from cold
Beginning Tuesday, March 17, staff will be accessible remotely from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. to help students and parents. Anyone with specific questions can email those questions at COVIDquestions@mtps.com.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP