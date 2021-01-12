More gun violence across Philadelphia as 2 men are shot, police say

article

More gun violence across Philadelphia as two men are recovering at an area hospital, struck by bullets Monday night and early Tuesday.

Officials say police were called to the 2200 block of North 6th Street, in North Philadelphia, Monday night around 9:45, on the report of a shooting.

Responding officers found a 39-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshots. He was taken by police to Temple University Hospital and listed in critical, but stable condition.

Early Tuesday morning, about 12:30, officers were called to the 4000 block of North 6th Street, in Hunting Park, where they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was taken to Temple and listed in stable condition.

Officials say both investigations are active. Police are pursuing leads, though no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

