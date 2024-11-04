More than 100 incarcerated people released from Philly jails due to severe staffing shortages: officials

article

More than 100 inmates located in Philadelphia jails were released due to what officials call severe staffing shortages.

In response to the dangerous conditions caused by severe staffing shortages in Philadelphia’s jails, the Defender Association of Philadelphia, in collaboration with the First Judicial District and the District Attorney’s Office, announced Monday that it has successfully secured the safe release of more than 100 incarcerated individuals.

The initiative is part of a series of Emergency Bail Hearings led by Judge Karen Simmons, aiming to reduce the jail population while maintaining public safety.

Emergency Bail Hearings which began on October 1, prioritized cases involving individuals who can be released pre-trial without posing a threat to public safety, officials say.

Additional sessions are scheduled in the coming weeks.

Attorneys from the Defender Association, including Chief Defender Keisha Hudson, First Assistant Defender Sarah Allen, Deputy Defender Stephanie Fennell, Andrew Pappas, and Tom Innes, worked closely with the Courts and the District Attorney’s Office to identify eligible clients.

"Reducing the jail population during this crisis is a crucial step in safeguarding both the rights of the incarcerated and the efficiency of our justice system," said Hudson. "The success of these hearings shows the power of the collaborative approach we’ve been pushing for throughout the staffing crisis on State Road."

Hudson added that the Defender Association is dedicated to continue working with city leaders and other advocates to secure additional releases and address the broader challenges facing Philadelphia’s jails.

"This is an important milestone, but there is still much work to be done to ensure that we uphold fairness, accountability, and public safety for every citizen of Philadelphia," said Hudson.